Goldman slashes price target on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] – find out why.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $19.64 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.43, while the highest price level was $19.82. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Barrick Targets 2028 for First Production from Reko Diq.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.32 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.35M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 16558968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $20.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 166.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.79, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

There are presently around $19,726 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 75,561,681, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,783,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.17 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 3.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 99,911,427 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 124,254,664 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 780,219,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,385,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,222,046 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 17,836,925 shares during the same period.