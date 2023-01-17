For WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on January 5, 2023 that WiSA to Demonstrate a Wireless 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Platform Powered by WiSA DS Technology at CES 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will demonstrate a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system platform for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-7. The platform, powered by WiSA DS technology, is designed to allow WiSA member brands to create soundbar systems with four channels of true up-firing Dolby Atmos sound at velocity retail price points as low as $499 and be in market as early as Q3 2023.

The platform has integrated WiSA’s DS technology into a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar system featuring a total of ten audio channels, five of which are wireless. The five wireless audio channels include two rear channels and two rear up-firing front Dolby Atmos channels as well as a wireless subwoofer. The embedded WiSA DS technology requires only a single transmitter in the soundbar component, and single transmitters in the subwoofer and rear channel speakers, to send and receive all audio channels. The system components connect wirelessly with ease to deliver immersive sound at an affordable price point for consumers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14762322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at 10.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.64%.

The market cap for WISA stock reached $6.49 million, with 71.12 million shares outstanding and 69.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.06M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 14762322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.41 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1758, while it was recorded at 0.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5975 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.00% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,785, which is approximately -7.797% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in WISA stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $6000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 52,482 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 93,717 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 621,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 62,997 shares during the same period.