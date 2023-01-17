For DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.21 during the day while it closed the day at $14.11. The company report on December 30, 2022 that DraftKings Set to Launch Top-Rated Online Sportsbook in Ohio on New Year’s Day.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Customers in the Buckeye State can also expect to have access to a best-in-class sports betting experience, including the opportunity to place a variety of bets, such as its signature same-game parlays, player props, special odds boost selections, and more.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 21.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 6.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.72% and gained 23.88% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $6.12 billion, with 448.33 million shares outstanding and 433.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.81M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 10127298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $20.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.32. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,645 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,631,603, which is approximately 6.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,707,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.62 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.04 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 44,245,931 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 32,374,282 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 181,723,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,344,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,978,368 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,131,060 shares during the same period.