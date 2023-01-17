For Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], Analyst sees a rise to $130. What next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $2.85. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Amazon’s Buy with Prime Increases Shopper Conversion by an Average of 25%.

Previously available on an invite-only basis, Buy with Prime will be widely available by January 31.

Introducing ‘Reviews from Amazon,’ enabling Buy with Prime merchants to display ratings and reviews from Amazon customers within their own online stores.

A sum of 85287891 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.47M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $98.37 and dropped to a low of $94.12 until finishing in the latest session at $98.12.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.28. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $136.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $130, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 200 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.57, while it was recorded at 93.14 for the last single week of trading, and 116.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $582,044 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.12 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.36 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,155 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 240,265,813 shares. Additionally, 1,656 investors decreased positions by around 177,878,797 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 5,513,814,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,931,958,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,616,913 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 11,288,416 shares during the same period.