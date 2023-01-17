Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.93 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Comcast Opens Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network to Support Northern California During Storms.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Livermore, Calif. –News Direct– Comcast California.

Livermore, Calif., January 13, 2023 — To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected during the recent historic rainstorms, Comcast’s network of nearly 147,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Northern and Central California are now available and free for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.

Comcast Corporation stock is now 11.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $39.055 and lowest of $38.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.10, which means current price is +12.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.14M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 14155555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 60 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.98, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 37.84 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 8.91%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $139,460 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 405,068,330, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,754,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.37 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.99 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 957 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 134,874,517 shares. Additionally, 1,174 investors decreased positions by around 206,057,812 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 3,241,386,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,582,318,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,978,477 shares, while 237 institutional investors sold positions of 24,578,120 shares during the same period.