Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $13

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price surged by 2.24 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition.

Luxury cruise line, Cunard has announced it will be launching the Sea Views exhibition in 2023, featuring never before seen imagery from the Cunard archives, together with a selection of photos submitted by the guests and curated by photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

A sum of 41461864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 52.82M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $10.61 and dropped to a low of $10.14 until finishing in the latest session at $10.51.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.34. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.99 and a Gross Margin at -15.32. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,872 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,251,208, which is approximately 19.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,566,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.53 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $534.23 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 89,699,050 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 33,890,046 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 435,162,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,751,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,059,884 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 11,340,260 shares during the same period.