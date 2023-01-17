BofA Securities lifts SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $5.44 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.19, while the highest price level was $5.49. The company report on January 10, 2023 that SoFi Report Reveals 85% of Investors Plan to Change How They Invest in 2023.

Investors Reveal How They Managed Their Portfolios In 2022 And What Their Predictions Are For 2023.

Three out of four investors report regrets about how they invested in 2022, and 85% now plan to change how they invest in 2023 according to a new survey from SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company. The first-ever SoFi Investor Study surveyed 1,000 investors in the U.S. about how they managed their portfolios in 2022, their general sentiment about the market, and their predictions for 2023. In 2022, investors endured wild market volatility, rising interest rates and a crypto winter, and they’re facing more potential headwinds in 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.00 percent and weekly performance of 17.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.21M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 32367262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.75. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 22.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,736 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,808,733, which is approximately 7.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,679,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.34 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $169.48 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 46,655,669 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 127,123,804 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 145,305,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,085,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,237,255 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 100,255,425 shares during the same period.