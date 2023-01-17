Bernstein slashes price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] – find out why.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] surged by $3.86 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $117.98 during the day while it closed the day at $117.01. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Alibaba.com Announces Recipients of 2022 Manifest Grants Program, Commits US $750,000 to 50 Innovative American Small Businesses.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Second annual grants program nearly doubled applicant pool across dozens of industries; winners receive US $10,000 grants and US $5,000 in Alibaba.com logistics resources to support growth of entrepreneur economy.

Company also announces “Bonus Round” to select grand prize winner.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also gained 8.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has inclined by 55.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.22% and gained 32.83% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $299.57 billion, with 2.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.79M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 25541435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $141.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.24.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.41 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.62, while it was recorded at 114.18 for the last single week of trading, and 91.74 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.62. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.24%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,933 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 24,902,794, which is approximately -1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,386,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.66 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 14.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 51,484,350 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 74,259,673 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 241,170,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,914,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,174,917 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 25,892,141 shares during the same period.