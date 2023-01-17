American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $13

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.03%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 26.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -8.00%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.87. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.94 billion, with 650.59 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.11M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 50721404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.03. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.32 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,103 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.02 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $591.97 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 27,930,673 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 20,824,637 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 309,802,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,557,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,623,301 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,258,098 shares during the same period.