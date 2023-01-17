Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Is Currently -6.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.37%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Provides Business Update in Connection with Investor Call.

AQN is taking decisive actions to support long-term energy transition strategy.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or the “Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) is hosting an investor update today, where President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers, will provide an update on the actions the Company is taking to support its long-term energy transition strategy.

Over the last 12 months, AQN stock dropped by -52.22%. The one-year Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.84. The average equity rating for AQN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.39 billion, with 678.62 million shares outstanding and 673.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, AQN stock reached a trading volume of 13345282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AQN shares from 17 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 3.90%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,850 million, or 46.97% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 48,056,107, which is approximately 18.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 36,504,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.12 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $158.55 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 3.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 21,758,555 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 14,628,928 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 241,462,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,850,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,756,093 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,732,946 shares during the same period.