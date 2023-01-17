Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is 9.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $71.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2023 that AMD Promotes Forrest Norrod to Executive Vice President of Data Center Solutions Business.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



“Under Forrest’s leadership, we have significantly grown our data center business and delivered multiple generations of AMD EPYC processors that combine leadership performance and energy efficiency,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “The data center is our largest growth opportunity, and we look forward to further expanding our presence with cloud, enterprise and edge customers driven by the industry’s strongest data center portfolio and Forrest’s leadership.”.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.15 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $69.23 to $71.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 69.89M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 45680855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $91.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.66, while it was recorded at 69.23 for the last single week of trading, and 81.20 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 13.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $77,459 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.68 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 828 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 103,200,265 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 64,659,499 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 923,116,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,090,975,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,427,471 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 7,743,360 shares during the same period.