WisdomTree Inc. [WT] gain 5.69% so far this year. What now?

WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE: WT] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.76 at the close of the session, down -0.86%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for December 2022.

2022 net inflows over $12 billion.

WisdomTree Inc. stock is now 5.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.81 and lowest of $5.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.50, which means current price is +6.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 770.65K shares, WT reached a trading volume of 546087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WisdomTree Inc. [WT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WT stock performed recently?

WisdomTree Inc. [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Inc. [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.93 and a Gross Margin at +77.40. WisdomTree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56.

WisdomTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Inc. go to 2.02%.

Insider trade positions for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]

There are presently around $631 million, or 76.20% of WT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,292,009, which is approximately 0.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 14,199,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.79 million in WT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.46 million in WT stock with ownership of nearly 1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WisdomTree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE:WT] by around 6,161,733 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,551,937 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 96,892,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,606,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 474,148 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,602,655 shares during the same period.