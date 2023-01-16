William Blair lifts Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.91. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Frontdoor Releases its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, published its 2022 corporate sustainability report. The report details the company’s sustainability efforts and ongoing commitment to strengthen its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as a service provider and global corporate citizen.

“We take our role in helping protect the well-being of our employees and the communities we serve very seriously,” said Bill Cobb, Chairman and CEO of Frontdoor. “As we continue to make strides on this journey, we remain committed to doing our part to help create a better and more sustainable world.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 547345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontdoor Inc. stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for FTDR stock reached $1.92 billion, with 81.50 million shares outstanding and 81.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 717.41K shares, FTDR reached a trading volume of 547345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $21, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FTDR stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FTDR shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTDR stock performed recently?

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, FTDR shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.48, while it was recorded at 23.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.43 for the last 200 days.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +46.75. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.99.

Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]

There are presently around $2,130 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,193,072, which is approximately 125.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 9,157,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.97 million in FTDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.41 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly 15.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 22,080,341 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 20,792,464 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,220,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,093,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,534,359 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,236,689 shares during the same period.