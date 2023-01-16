why Yellow Corporation [YELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.67

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.75 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Yellow Corporation Names Annlea Rumfola Chief Information Officer.

Veteran technology leader will focus on creating new tools and leveraging the One Yellow Operating Platform.

Yellow Corporation stock is now 9.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YELL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.89 and lowest of $2.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.45, which means current price is +17.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 797.90K shares, YELL reached a trading volume of 551066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yellow Corporation [YELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Yellow Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has YELL stock performed recently?

Yellow Corporation [YELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, YELL shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +2.04. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Yellow Corporation [YELL]

There are presently around $61 million, or 43.90% of YELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,466,822, which is approximately 2.65% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,111,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 million in YELL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.46 million in YELL stock with ownership of nearly 160.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yellow Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ:YELL] by around 5,714,645 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,543,998 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,777,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,036,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,302,304 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,690,087 shares during the same period.