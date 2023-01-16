why Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.17

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.63. The company report on January 11, 2023 that WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 EARNINGS ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023.

Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief financial officer, will host a call with investors on February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 541291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for WH stock reached $6.41 billion, with 89.50 million shares outstanding and 86.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.59K shares, WH reached a trading volume of 541291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $87.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WH stock performed recently?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.69, while it was recorded at 71.71 for the last single week of trading, and 72.17 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.07 and a Gross Margin at +36.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

There are presently around $5,972 million, or 94.80% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,236,553, which is approximately -1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,714,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.04 million in WH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $562.96 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly 17.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 6,634,146 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 7,214,090 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 67,262,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,110,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,891,661 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,093 shares during the same period.