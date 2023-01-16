why Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $126.28

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $128.51 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH FASHION BRAND MISHA & PUFF.

Debut Assortment Features Textiles, Accessories and Furniture for Kids Aligned with West Elm Kids Values of Sustainability, Handcrafted and Fair-Trade Practices.

Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM): the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with artisanal fashion brand Misha & Puff. The Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection features a curated assortment of textiles, accessories, and furniture, ranging from $34-$799. The 12-piece collection is available exclusively at westelm.com/mishaandpuff.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock is now 11.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WSM Stock saw the intraday high of $128.73 and lowest of $126.001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 176.89, which means current price is +15.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, WSM reached a trading volume of 528366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $126.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $150 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $192 to $114, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has WSM stock performed recently?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.93, while it was recorded at 127.02 for the last single week of trading, and 130.33 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.26.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

There are presently around $8,570 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,272,670, which is approximately -2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,018,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.89 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $795.96 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -3.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 3,648,832 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 6,553,273 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 56,487,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,689,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,509 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,639 shares during the same period.