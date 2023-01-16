why Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.36

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] gained 0.96% or 0.96 points to close at $100.97 with a heavy trading volume of 704445 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Appoints Gina Tobin President.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ms. Tobin, a 27-year veteran of Texas Roadhouse, has served in a variety of roles throughout her career at Texas Roadhouse, including as a Managing Partner, Market Partner, Vice President of Training, and most recently as Chief Learning and Culture Officer.

It opened the trading session at $99.85, the shares rose to $101.18 and dropped to $99.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXRH points out that the company has recorded 23.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 911.00K shares, TXRH reached to a volume of 704445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $104.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TXRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXRH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TXRH stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 99.96 for the last single week of trading, and 87.76 for the last 200 days.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 16.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

There are presently around $6,795 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,870,472, which is approximately -2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,778,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.42 million in TXRH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $307.98 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 4,516,747 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 8,833,819 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 53,942,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,293,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,791 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794,448 shares during the same period.