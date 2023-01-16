why STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.22

STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ: STAA] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 3.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.50. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Actress and Beauty Entrepreneur Peyton List Sets Her Sights on 2023 with Upgraded Vision from Life-Changing EVO ICL Lenses.

Cobra Kai Star Peyton List is the Latest Celebrity Bringing Life Into Focus with EVO ICL Lenses.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses, today announced a partnership with actress and beauty entrepreneur, Peyton List, to further its mission of bringing EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO) to the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia or nearsightedness. EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia with or without astigmatism. In December 2022, List had EVO lenses implanted by her doctor (EVO procedure) to finally put an end to her many years of personal vision frustrations such as torn contact lenses on set, irritating makeup-smudged contacts during her beauty routine, and forgotten glasses when she was on the road.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 734932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of STAAR Surgical Company stands at 7.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for STAA stock reached $3.39 billion, with 48.10 million shares outstanding and 47.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 729.50K shares, STAA reached a trading volume of 734932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAA shares is $78.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for STAAR Surgical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for STAAR Surgical Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAAR Surgical Company is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAA in the course of the last twelve months was 151.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

How has STAA stock performed recently?

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.75. With this latest performance, STAA shares gained by 17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.02, while it was recorded at 68.76 for the last single week of trading, and 70.77 for the last 200 days.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. STAAR Surgical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12.

STAAR Surgical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAAR Surgical Company go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

There are presently around $3,423 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAA stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 8,592,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,596,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.75 million in STAA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $378.34 million in STAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAAR Surgical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ:STAA] by around 2,726,318 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 1,724,039 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,770,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,220,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,308 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 522,298 shares during the same period.