why Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.69

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] plunged by -$2.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $153.97 during the day while it closed the day at $151.90. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,327 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 175.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. stock has also gained 5.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXR stock has declined by -8.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.42% and gained 3.21% year-on date.

The market cap for EXR stock reached $20.64 billion, with 133.91 million shares outstanding and 131.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, EXR reached a trading volume of 726632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $178.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $177 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $150, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on EXR stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXR shares from 224 to 193.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.41.

EXR stock trade performance evaluation

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, EXR shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.95, while it was recorded at 150.72 for the last single week of trading, and 177.00 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,569 million, or 99.20% of EXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,333,105, which is approximately 0.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,789,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in EXR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.38 billion in EXR stock with ownership of nearly 528.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR] by around 10,150,079 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 8,949,418 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 109,730,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,830,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,406 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 395,471 shares during the same period.