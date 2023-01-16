why Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.00

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] slipped around -0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.79 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Essential Utilities Reaffirms 2022 Guidance, Announces 2023 and Long-term Guidance and Plans to Report Earnings for Full-year 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Reaffirms 2022 annual earnings per share guidance range of $1.75 to $1.80Announces 2023 annual earnings per share guidance range of $1.85 to $1.90Infrastructure investments of $3.3 billion through 2025Reaffirms multiyear ESG commitments.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announces earnings guidance, 3-year rate base guidance, 3-year infrastructure investment plans, and reaffirmation of ESG commitments.

Essential Utilities Inc. stock is now 2.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTRG Stock saw the intraday high of $49.13 and lowest of $48.535 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.62, which means current price is +2.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, WTRG reached a trading volume of 738302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $53 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on WTRG stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WTRG shares from 52 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has WTRG stock performed recently?

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, WTRG shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.39, while it was recorded at 48.84 for the last single week of trading, and 46.87 for the last 200 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.09 and a Gross Margin at +36.70. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]

There are presently around $9,038 million, or 78.00% of WTRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,626,496, which is approximately 1.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,324,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in WTRG stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $1.06 billion in WTRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Utilities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG] by around 11,022,591 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 7,905,957 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 166,307,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,236,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,318,130 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776,173 shares during the same period.