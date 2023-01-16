why CDW Corporation [CDW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $207.59

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $194.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that CDW CEO Christine Leahy Appointed Board Chair.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

David Nelms Becomes Lead Independent Director; Marc Jones Joins CDW Board of Directors.

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced new Board appointments.

CDW Corporation represents 135.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.18 billion with the latest information. CDW stock price has been found in the range of $192.00 to $195.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.62K shares, CDW reached a trading volume of 713660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CDW Corporation [CDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $207.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for CDW Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $210, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CDW stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CDW shares from 201 to 214.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CDW stock

CDW Corporation [CDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, CDW shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.29, while it was recorded at 189.83 for the last single week of trading, and 172.49 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 14.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CDW Corporation [CDW]

There are presently around $24,644 million, or 97.20% of CDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,072,467, which is approximately 0.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,585,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in CDW stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.38 billion in CDW stock with ownership of nearly -2.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDW Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW] by around 8,190,551 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 6,519,796 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 111,766,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,477,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDW stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,296 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,020 shares during the same period.