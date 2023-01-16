why Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.35

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [NASDAQ: BPMC] slipped around -2.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.85 at the close of the session, down -4.30%. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Blueprint Medicines Appoints John Tsai, M.D. to its Board of Directors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced the appointment of John Tsai, M.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Tsai, who was President, Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis AG from 2018 to 2022, brings more than 20 years of drug development and medical affairs experience in global pharmaceutical companies to Blueprint Medicines.

“John’s broad and deep experience in managing large pipelines and diverse portfolios for global pharmaceutical companies will make him a valuable Board member as we progress multiple best-in-class clinical development programs in broad, established therapeutic areas,” said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer. “We very much look forward to the perspective John will bring as we continue to advance innovative precision medicine therapeutics that transform the lives of patients with genomically defined diseases.”.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock is now 9.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BPMC Stock saw the intraday high of $51.07 and lowest of $46.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.67, which means current price is +11.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 665.12K shares, BPMC reached a trading volume of 717875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMC shares is $77.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blueprint Medicines Corporation is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.18.

How has BPMC stock performed recently?

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, BPMC shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.06, while it was recorded at 47.53 for the last single week of trading, and 56.57 for the last 200 days.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -356.50 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.36.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Insider trade positions for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]

There are presently around $2,978 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,957,926, which is approximately 4.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,756,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.45 million in BPMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $270.88 million in BPMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blueprint Medicines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation [NASDAQ:BPMC] by around 8,635,894 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 8,614,329 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 44,980,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,230,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPMC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,949,543 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,232 shares during the same period.