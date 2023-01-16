why Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] gained 0.62% or 0.02 points to close at $3.23 with a heavy trading volume of 545757 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Grew Net Sales to $336.9 Million, Up 10% from Q3 2021.

Secured Up to $125 Million in Available Debt for Large Capital-Intensive Programs.

It opened the trading session at $3.21, the shares rose to $3.255 and dropped to $3.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALTO points out that the company has recorded -16.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 900.36K shares, ALTO reached to a volume of 545757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for ALTO stock

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.25.

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $125 million, or 53.50% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,262,398, which is approximately -4.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,841,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 million in ALTO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $8.54 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 0.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 5,981,645 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 13,213,961 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,490,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,686,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,938,515 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,722,795 shares during the same period.