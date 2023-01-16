Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] Is Currently 0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE: WAB] jumped around 0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $104.10 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Wabtec Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report 2022 fourth quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on February 15, 2023. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 9828578).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock is now 4.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAB Stock saw the intraday high of $104.32 and lowest of $103.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.51, which means current price is +5.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 867.13K shares, WAB reached a trading volume of 713115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $106.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $113 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WAB stock performed recently?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.07, while it was recorded at 102.32 for the last single week of trading, and 91.55 for the last 200 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.20 and a Gross Margin at +27.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]

There are presently around $17,037 million, or 94.70% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,323,946, which is approximately 1.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,675,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in WAB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.21 billion in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 8,236,928 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 7,732,576 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 147,695,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,664,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,129,121 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,858 shares during the same period.