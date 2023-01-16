Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Stock trading around $64.60 per share: What’s Next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] closed the trading session at $64.60 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.49, while the highest price level was $65.12. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Western Alliance Bancorporation Adds New Members to Board of Directors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors on December 2, 2022, appointed two new Board members, effective immediately: Kevin M. Blakely and Paul Galant. The new directors will stand for election by shareholders at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.46 percent and weekly performance of 4.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 944.32K shares, WAL reached to a volume of 705230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $83.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

WAL stock trade performance evaluation

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, WAL shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.12, while it was recorded at 64.51 for the last single week of trading, and 72.02 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to 8.00%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,011 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,900,802, which is approximately 0.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,833,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.66 million in WAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $501.71 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly 7.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 11,636,195 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 12,261,894 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 69,147,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,045,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,218,145 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,271,972 shares during the same period.