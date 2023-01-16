Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] gained 2.07% or 0.65 points to close at $32.04 with a heavy trading volume of 714516 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that NOG Announces Closing of Upsized Acquisition in Core Midland Basin Development Project.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HIGHLIGHTS.

NOG closes previously announced acquisition of non-operated interests in a stacked pay, six-zone development project (the “Mascot Project”) in the core of the Midland Basin.

It opened the trading session at $31.43, the shares rose to $32.135 and dropped to $30.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOG points out that the company has recorded 37.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, NOG reached to a volume of 714516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.27, while it was recorded at 31.12 for the last single week of trading, and 30.28 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.67 and a Gross Margin at +60.15. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $1,984 million, or 81.50% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,054,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,959,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.95 million in NOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $143.55 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG] by around 5,402,422 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,121,699 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 51,404,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,928,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,921 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,393 shares during the same period.