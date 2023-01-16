Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE: BBAR] closed the trading session at $4.66 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.53, while the highest price level was $4.77. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Third Quarter 2022 results.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) (“BBVA Argentina” or “BBVA” or “the Bank”) announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (3Q22), ended on September 30, 2022.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.49 percent and weekly performance of 11.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 127.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 650.39K shares, BBAR reached to a volume of 753627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAR shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

BBAR stock trade performance evaluation

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, BBAR shares gained by 64.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.74 for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. go to 31.93%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 2.00% of BBAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAR stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 899,906, which is approximately 8.046% of the company’s market cap and around 76.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 532,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 million in BBAR stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $2.48 million in BBAR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE:BBAR] by around 527,133 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,585 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,985,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,590,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 409,299 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 557,201 shares during the same period.