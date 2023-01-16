Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.55. The company report on January 5, 2023 that AIR Communities Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after the market closes. A live conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 516535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at 2.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $1.17 billion, with 149.61 million shares outstanding and 138.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 516535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44.

How has AIV stock performed recently?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Earnings analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 92.10% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,915,011, which is approximately -1.93% of the company’s market cap and around 8.45% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,408,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.43 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.3 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 12,498,914 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 16,073,178 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 108,232,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,804,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,568,548 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,637,996 shares during the same period.