Wall Street Analyst Resumed Tidewater Inc. [TDW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tidewater Inc. [NYSE: TDW] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $39.05 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Tidewater Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company” or “Tidewater”) today announced the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 3,987,914 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120,634,398. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (before expenses) to repurchase from Banyan Overseas Limited (“Banyan”) a number of warrants exercisable for shares of the Company’s common stock (“Warrants”) equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock sold in the offering. The Warrants were issued to Banyan in connection with the Company’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited (now known as Tidewater Offshore Holdings Limited) from Banyan.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Tidewater Inc. represents 50.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.93 billion with the latest information. TDW stock price has been found in the range of $37.60 to $39.4499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 713.43K shares, TDW reached a trading volume of 546573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tidewater Inc. [TDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDW shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tidewater Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Tidewater Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tidewater Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for TDW stock

Tidewater Inc. [TDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, TDW shares gained by 21.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Tidewater Inc. [TDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.91, while it was recorded at 37.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.40 for the last 200 days.

Tidewater Inc. [TDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tidewater Inc. [TDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.41 and a Gross Margin at -2.04. Tidewater Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.99.

Tidewater Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tidewater Inc. [TDW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tidewater Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tidewater Inc. [TDW]

There are presently around $1,608 million, or 85.70% of TDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,078,871, which is approximately 6.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROBOTTI ROBERT, holding 3,325,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.86 million in TDW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.89 million in TDW stock with ownership of nearly 8.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tidewater Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Tidewater Inc. [NYSE:TDW] by around 9,003,934 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,599,196 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 30,585,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,188,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,195,211 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 395,248 shares during the same period.