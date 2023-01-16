Wall Street Analyst Initiated Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOWL] loss -8.64% on the last trading session, reaching $3.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Werewolf Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on mWTX-330, a Surrogate IL-12 INDUKINE™ Molecule, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.

– mWTX-330 is designed as a systemically delivered, conditionally activated IL-12 therapy and is a member of a novel class of INDUKINE™ therapeutics -.

– Preclinical data supports the development of WTX-330, Werewolf’s product candidate, for the potential treatment of selected advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma -.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. represents 29.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.40 million with the latest information. HOWL stock price has been found in the range of $3.16 to $3.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 319.05K shares, HOWL reached a trading volume of 705843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOWL shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HOWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

Trading performance analysis for HOWL stock

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.78. With this latest performance, HOWL shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]

There are presently around $69 million, or 77.10% of HOWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOWL stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,291,881, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.45% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,284,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.05 million in HOWL stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $9.23 million in HOWL stock with ownership of nearly 62.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOWL] by around 2,303,211 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 392,464 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,276,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,971,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOWL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,806 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 24,542 shares during the same period.