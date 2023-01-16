Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: MAA] slipped around -0.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $159.91 at the close of the session, down -0.36%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call.

MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call-in number is (866) 952-8559 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 2, 2023 through February 16, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-5576 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-2555 (International).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock is now 1.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAA Stock saw the intraday high of $160.62 and lowest of $157.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 220.34, which means current price is +5.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 672.83K shares, MAA reached a trading volume of 735819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAA shares is $175.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $178 to $194, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAA in the course of the last twelve months was 47.96.

How has MAA stock performed recently?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, MAA shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.26, while it was recorded at 158.30 for the last single week of trading, and 170.96 for the last 200 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.89 and a Gross Margin at +29.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74.

Earnings analysis for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]

There are presently around $16,946 million, or 95.60% of MAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,086,558, which is approximately 0.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,736,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in MAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in MAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:MAA] by around 7,175,349 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 8,491,666 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 90,304,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,971,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,249 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 676,355 shares during the same period.