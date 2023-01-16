Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] closed the trading session at $154.43 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.53, while the highest price level was $154.71. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 14.

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on February 14, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ECL reached to a volume of 728123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecolab Inc. [ECL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $161.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $165 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ECL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 170.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ECL stock trade performance evaluation

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, ECL shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.32, while it was recorded at 152.90 for the last single week of trading, and 158.17 for the last 200 days.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +41.01. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.75.

Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 9.01%.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,860 million, or 90.80% of ECL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,054,613, which is approximately 0.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,065,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in ECL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.77 billion in ECL stock with ownership of nearly 0.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecolab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL] by around 10,513,667 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 10,313,323 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 191,956,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,783,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,280,164 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,468,898 shares during the same period.