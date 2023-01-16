W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] is 1.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $73.54 during the day while it closed the day at $73.36. The company report on January 9, 2023 that W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on January 26, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www. berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

W. R. Berkley Corporation stock has also loss -0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRB stock has inclined by 3.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.19% and gained 1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for WRB stock reached $19.39 billion, with 277.19 million shares outstanding and 202.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, WRB reached a trading volume of 754484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $82.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for W. R. Berkley Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $77 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for W. R. Berkley Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on WRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Berkley Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60.

WRB stock trade performance evaluation

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, WRB shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.40, while it was recorded at 73.14 for the last single week of trading, and 68.72 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Berkley Corporation go to 9.00%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,530 million, or 71.00% of WRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,127,862, which is approximately 0.238% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,819,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WRB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $808.6 million in WRB stock with ownership of nearly -0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB] by around 12,765,154 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 10,206,672 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 161,465,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,437,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRB stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,531,047 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,929 shares during the same period.