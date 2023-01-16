W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] Is Currently -0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.14%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that W. P. Carey Announces 2022 Investment Volume of $1.42 Billion.

Fourth Quarter Investments Completed at an Approximately 6.8% Weighted-Average Cap Rate.

Over the last 12 months, WPC stock rose by 3.80%. The one-year W. P. Carey Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.66. The average equity rating for WPC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.38 billion, with 208.03 million shares outstanding and 205.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, WPC stock reached a trading volume of 750562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPC shares is $86.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for W. P. Carey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for W. P. Carey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on WPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. P. Carey Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPC in the course of the last twelve months was 207.19.

WPC Stock Performance Analysis:

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, WPC shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.36, while it was recorded at 82.18 for the last single week of trading, and 80.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W. P. Carey Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.92. W. P. Carey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,940 million, or 65.20% of WPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,116,658, which is approximately 1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,248,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in WPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $789.18 million in WPC stock with ownership of nearly 1.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. P. Carey Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC] by around 10,057,895 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 3,267,339 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 118,255,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,580,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,206,454 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,606 shares during the same period.