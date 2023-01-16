uniQure N.V. [QURE] Is Currently 3.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] gained 3.69% or 0.82 points to close at $23.07 with a heavy trading volume of 717221 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate on December 7, 2022, 24 employees received 40,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 26,000 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $23.73 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on December 7, 2022. In the aggregate on October 31, 2022, 1 employee received 2,400 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 1,500 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $18.62 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on October 31, 2022. In the aggregate on September 27, 2022, 31 employees received 65,690 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 55,970 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $18.04 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on September 27, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $22.03, the shares rose to $23.46 and dropped to $22.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QURE points out that the company has recorded -2.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 709.45K shares, QURE reached to a volume of 717221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $51.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75.

Trading performance analysis for QURE stock

uniQure N.V. [QURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.75, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.37 and a Gross Margin at +93.84. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 57.34.

uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at uniQure N.V. [QURE]

There are presently around $954 million, or 92.30% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,898,640, which is approximately 13.953% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,259,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.28 million in QURE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $70.67 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly 29.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 6,484,311 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,208,757 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 29,652,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,345,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,399 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,678,383 shares during the same period.