Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] moved down -3.83: Why It’s Important

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] price plunged by -3.83 percent to reach at -$0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 747736 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares reached a high of $2.56 and dropped to a low of $2.495 until finishing in the latest session at $2.51.

The one-year UGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.32. The average equity rating for UGP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

UGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, UGP shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.20 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

UGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 24.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 3.70% of UGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: BIZMA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA with ownership of 16,708,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,547,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.43 million in UGP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $6.13 million in UGP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE:UGP] by around 6,329,135 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,515,013 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,178,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,022,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,986,186 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 391,024 shares during the same period.