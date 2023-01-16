Truist lifts Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hancock Whitney Corporation [NASDAQ: HWC] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.97 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call January 17.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544, access code 950842.

Hancock Whitney Corporation stock is now 5.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HWC Stock saw the intraday high of $51.15 and lowest of $49.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.82, which means current price is +8.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 473.45K shares, HWC reached a trading volume of 715592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWC shares is $60.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hancock Whitney Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Hancock Whitney Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HWC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Whitney Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30.

How has HWC stock performed recently?

Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, HWC shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.67, while it was recorded at 50.38 for the last single week of trading, and 49.18 for the last 200 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.96. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hancock Whitney Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]

There are presently around $3,482 million, or 81.90% of HWC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,934,754, which is approximately 7.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,044,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.98 million in HWC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $228.34 million in HWC stock with ownership of nearly 2.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Whitney Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Whitney Corporation [NASDAQ:HWC] by around 4,377,768 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 3,656,721 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 60,280,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,315,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,397 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 407,575 shares during the same period.