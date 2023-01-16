TIM S.A. [TIMB] Is Currently -2.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TIM S.A. [NYSE: TIMB] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $11.30 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TIM – NOTICE TO THE MARKET – Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2021.

TIM S.A. (“Company”) (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2021 annual report (“Form 20-F”) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ri.tim.com.br/, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

TIM S.A. represents 559.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.62 billion with the latest information. TIMB stock price has been found in the range of $11.285 to $11.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 572.57K shares, TIMB reached a trading volume of 540922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TIM S.A. [TIMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIMB shares is $15.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TIM S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIMB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TIMB stock

TIM S.A. [TIMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, TIMB shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for TIM S.A. [TIMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.48 for the last 200 days.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TIM S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIM S.A. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TIM S.A. [TIMB]

There are presently around $201 million, or 4.00% of TIMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIMB stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 2,355,447, which is approximately -13.926% of the company’s market cap and around 68.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 1,800,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.34 million in TIMB stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $16.6 million in TIMB stock with ownership of nearly -2.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in TIM S.A. [NYSE:TIMB] by around 1,218,124 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,985,545 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,599,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,803,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIMB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 355,083 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 554,528 shares during the same period.