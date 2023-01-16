ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Stock trading around $1.94 per share: What’s Next?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.61%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Torrid Becomes First Plus-Size Brand to Launch Resale Program with thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced a resale program with thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories. Torrid is the first plus-size brand to leverage thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ (RaaSⓇ) for its Clean Out program. thredUP’s RaaS enables brands to plug into its proprietary operating platform and deliver scalable, secondhand shopping experiences to its customers.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers an exciting and convenient opportunity to earn value by extending the lifetime of their clothes,” said Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer at Torrid. “Working with thredUP is a natural step in our mission to become a more impactful brand, as we leverage its RaaS platform to contribute to a more sustainable future for fashion.”.

Over the last 12 months, TDUP stock dropped by -82.69%. The one-year ThredUp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.94. The average equity rating for TDUP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.51 million, with 100.25 million shares outstanding and 67.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TDUP stock reached a trading volume of 730115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TDUP stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDUP shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

TDUP Stock Performance Analysis:

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.61. With this latest performance, TDUP shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3380, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0574 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ThredUp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.11. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 84.60% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 7,812,004, which is approximately 0.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,154,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 million in TDUP stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $10.97 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly 91.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 15,369,466 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 19,847,132 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,860,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,076,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,373,736 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,590,194 shares during the same period.