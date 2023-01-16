SLM Corporation [SLM] Stock trading around $17.28 per share: What’s Next?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Sallie Mae to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 1.

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, Feb 2, at 8 a.m. ET.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

A sum of 745983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. SLM Corporation shares reached a high of $17.35 and dropped to a low of $16.90 until finishing in the latest session at $17.28.

The one-year SLM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.86. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.23.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SLM Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

SLM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

SLM Corporation [SLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,216 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,551,727, which is approximately 0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 22,593,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.41 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.72 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 21,760,391 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 33,876,164 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 188,362,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,999,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,049,145 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,476,429 shares during the same period.