Service Corporation International [SCI] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $72

Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Service Corporation International Announces New Unsecured Credit Agreement.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) (the “Company”) announces that as of today, January 11, 2023, it has entered into a $2.175 billion unsecured credit agreement maturing in 2028 providing for a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a $675 million Term Loan A. The Company will use borrowings under these new credit facilities to refinance its existing credit facilities, and pay related fees and expenses.

A sum of 530228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Service Corporation International shares reached a high of $71.70 and dropped to a low of $70.60 until finishing in the latest session at $71.15.

The one-year SCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.5. The average equity rating for SCI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Service Corporation International [SCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCI shares is $80.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Service Corporation International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Service Corporation International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on SCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Corporation International is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Service Corporation International [SCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, SCI shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Service Corporation International [SCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.87, while it was recorded at 70.92 for the last single week of trading, and 67.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Service Corporation International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Corporation International [SCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Service Corporation International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Service Corporation International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Corporation International go to 12.00%.

Service Corporation International [SCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,321 million, or 89.20% of SCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,395,963, which is approximately -2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,000,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in SCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in SCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Corporation International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI] by around 7,423,432 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 9,366,198 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 114,210,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,999,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,211 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,874,046 shares during the same period.