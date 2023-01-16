SAP SE [SAP] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] closed the trading session at $117.01 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.71, while the highest price level was $117.15. The company report on January 13, 2023 that In a Fragmented World, It’s Technology That Brings Us Together.

SAP

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.39 percent and weekly performance of 7.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, SAP reached to a volume of 755572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SAP SE [SAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAP shares is $130.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SAP SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SAP SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAP SE is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SAP stock trade performance evaluation

SAP SE [SAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, SAP shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.20 for SAP SE [SAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.90, while it was recorded at 114.68 for the last single week of trading, and 96.89 for the last 200 days.

SAP SE [SAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SAP SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SAP SE [SAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP SE go to 0.08%.

SAP SE [SAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,384 million, or 5.40% of SAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,764,793, which is approximately -21.75% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 5,469,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.97 million in SAP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $614.26 million in SAP stock with ownership of nearly 6.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in SAP SE [NYSE:SAP] by around 8,274,616 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 6,451,722 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 48,378,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,105,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,516 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,206 shares during the same period.