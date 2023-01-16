Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $285.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Rockwell Automation to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, Jan. 26, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 7:30 a.m. CST on Jan. 26. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Rockwell Automation Inc. represents 115.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.29 billion with the latest information. ROK stock price has been found in the range of $279.03 to $285.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.06K shares, ROK reached a trading volume of 525035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $254.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $378, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 198.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ROK stock

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, ROK shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.53, while it was recorded at 277.55 for the last single week of trading, and 238.68 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 10.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

There are presently around $25,658 million, or 82.60% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,495,152, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,480,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in ROK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.32 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly 0.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 5,204,688 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 6,556,236 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 78,191,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,952,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,081,332 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,417,098 shares during the same period.