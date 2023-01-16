Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Revenue clocked in at $6.26 billion, up 10.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 11:25 p.m. CT.

A sum of 729819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 770.79K shares. Resideo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $18.66 and dropped to a low of $18.12 until finishing in the latest session at $18.20.

The one-year REZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for REZI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on REZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

REZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resideo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,451 million, or 94.50% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,270,778, which is approximately -2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,141,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.77 million in REZI stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $234.04 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 3,107,790 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 4,283,839 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 127,295,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,686,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,440 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,234,266 shares during the same period.