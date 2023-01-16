Raymond James slashes price target on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] – find out why.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] closed the trading session at $12.24 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.51, while the highest price level was $12.29. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Orlando’s Most Loved Animal, SEA LIFE Aquarium Orlando’s Ted the Turtle, Makes Debut on New Frontier Airlines Plane Tail.

Frontier Airlines launches Friends Fly Free sale today with free companion travel to Orlando in January and February.

Frontier Airlines unveiled a new plane at Orlando International Airport (MCO) featuring SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium’s Ted the Turtle on Monday. Together with Visit Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando and Frontier Airlines partnered for an in-terminal flight celebration to promote animal conservation and visitation to the Orlando region.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.18 percent and weekly performance of 17.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 827.55K shares, ULCC reached to a volume of 513467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.35. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, holding 5,146,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.0 million in ULCC stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $58.2 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly -6.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 4,128,991 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 15,036,577 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 201,377,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,543,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,906,239 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,221,467 shares during the same period.