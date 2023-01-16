Polaris Inc. [PII] Revenue clocked in at $8.36 billion, up 5.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] closed the trading session at $106.47 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.45, while the highest price level was $107.32. The company report on January 4, 2023 that POLARIS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM central time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at ir.polaris.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 631.29K shares, PII reached to a volume of 511603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $112.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $120 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on PII stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PII shares from 131 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

PII stock trade performance evaluation

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, PII shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.62, while it was recorded at 105.54 for the last single week of trading, and 106.56 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,510 million, or 91.00% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,079,907, which is approximately 1.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,885,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.63 million in PII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $505.87 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -0.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 2,438,779 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 4,635,587 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 44,680,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,754,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,755 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 879,506 shares during the same period.