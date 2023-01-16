PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] Is Currently 3.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.42. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Pennymac Commemorates a Milestone Anniversary.

Observing its 15-year Anniversary, Pennymac Celebrates its Achievements, While Continuing its Commitment to Driving Positive Impact in Communities Nationwide.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) and their affiliates (collectively “Pennymac”) announced today their 15-year anniversary. Reflecting on enterprise growth and success, Pennymac will commemorate its anniversary through philanthropic efforts that foster stronger community engagement and drive favorable social impact across the nation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 542487 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for PMT stock reached $1.24 billion, with 90.59 million shares outstanding and 88.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, PMT reached a trading volume of 542487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMT shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $21 to $19.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PMT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.25.

How has PMT stock performed recently?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, PMT shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.22, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.01 and a Gross Margin at +74.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45.

Earnings analysis for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust go to 4.15%.

Insider trade positions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

There are presently around $924 million, or 74.00% of PMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,907,913, which is approximately -1.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,329,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.95 million in PMT stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $64.32 million in PMT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT] by around 9,647,094 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 7,984,657 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 46,429,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,061,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,029,233 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 867,215 shares during the same period.