Orange S.A. [ORAN] is 9.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orange S.A. [NYSE: ORAN] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $10.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Total number of shares and voting rights at December 31, 2022.

9 January 2023.

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Orange S.A. represents 2.66 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.36 billion with the latest information. ORAN stock price has been found in the range of $10.695 to $10.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 787.51K shares, ORAN reached a trading volume of 700916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orange S.A. [ORAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORAN shares is $8.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Orange S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Orange S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orange S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

Trading performance analysis for ORAN stock

Orange S.A. [ORAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, ORAN shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Orange S.A. [ORAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Orange S.A. [ORAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orange S.A. [ORAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.28. Orange S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORAN is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orange S.A. [ORAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.96. Additionally, ORAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Orange S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Orange S.A. [ORAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orange S.A. go to -6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orange S.A. [ORAN]

There are presently around $312 million, or 1.00% of ORAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORAN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,085,457, which is approximately 9.834% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 2,621,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.23 million in ORAN stocks shares; and MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC, currently with $20.48 million in ORAN stock with ownership of nearly -4.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orange S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Orange S.A. [NYSE:ORAN] by around 4,044,308 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,763,276 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,197,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,004,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORAN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,320 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 693,783 shares during the same period.