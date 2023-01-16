Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Stock trading around $4.00 per share: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.79, while the highest price level was $4.1075. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Provides 2022 Year End Corporate Update and Reviews Expected 2023 Milestones.

Dextenza® Net Product Revenue in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 is Estimated to be $13.6 million, Growing Approximately 14% Over Previous Quarter and Approximately 11% Over Same Quarter of Prior Year.

Dextenza Net Product Revenue for the Year Ending 2022 is Estimated to be $50.2 million, Representing Growth of Approximately 20% Over Prior Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.35 percent and weekly performance of 8.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 656.80K shares, OCUL reached to a volume of 723962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

OCUL stock trade performance evaluation

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $171 million, or 56.60% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,465,000, which is approximately 8.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 6,094,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.38 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.22 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 3,731,611 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,218,138 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 33,857,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,807,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,605,653 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,111,917 shares during the same period.