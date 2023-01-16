Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NAD] is -0.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: NAD] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.74.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 736765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.17%.

The market cap for NAD stock reached $2.77 billion, with 233.41 million shares outstanding and 233.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, NAD reached a trading volume of 736765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NAD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.17.

How has NAD stock performed recently?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, NAD shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NAD]

108 institutional holders increased their position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE:NAD] by around 4,445,739 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,089,822 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 47,399,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,935,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,539 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 690,402 shares during the same period.